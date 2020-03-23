Troy Police Investigate Stabbing on North Three Notch Street

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police are investigating the stabbing of a man on North Three Notch Street that has left him with serious injuries.

The stabbing happened around 8:10 p.m. last night in the 800 block.

Police say they found a 36-year-old man with several stab wounds. He was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center, then flown to a hospital in Montgomery. Police say his injuries could be life threatening.

Police haven’t released any other information or the man’s name.

If you have a tip to help them, call (334) 566-0500 or their Secret Witness Line at (334) 566-5555.