ALSDE Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Alabama State Department of Education employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Director of Communications Dr. Michael Sibley confirmed to Alabama News Network that they were notified Monday night about the case.

While the employee worked on the 5th floor at the department, Dr. Sibley says the entire 5th floor has not been closed. Only the section that the person works in and the adjacent hallways have been closed for deep cleaning.

So far, there are 196 confirmed cases in Alabama.