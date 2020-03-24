Auburn University Providing Dining Plan Refunds for Students

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn University has announced they will provide prorated refunds for dining plans for students. The school closed due to the the global coronavirus pandemic.

President Jay Gogue says he understands that this a challenging time for everyone. He says the goal is to make receiving the refunds quick and easy.

Here is what you need to know:

·Refunds will be made to your eBill account by direct deposit to the bank account that you provide on AU Access. Once you have logged in, click the tab for “My Finances” on the left column, then click “Refunds Fast and Easy.”

·Your refunds will vary depending on your current dining account balance. Your balance is available here.

·If your account balance is more than the prorated refund, the difference will be made available for the coming academic year. However, if you graduate this spring or summer and have remaining funds, please contact us at dining@auburn.edu.