Governor Ivey : No Shelter in Place Order for Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Tuesday Governor Ivey and State Health Officer, Dr. Scott Harris updated the coronavirus response in Alabama via teleconference.

It was the first time that health officials and the Governor held their press conference by telephone, in an effort to practice good social distancing.

One question that many had was the possibility of a shelter in place order in Alabama. Governor Ivey says for now that is not being considered, but if the pandemic spreads at rapid rate in Alabama , a shelter in place order could be discussed.

The number of confirmed cases in Jefferson County continues to grow. The Birmingham City Council is considering a shelter in place order at Tuesday nights meeting.

Many of our viewers in rural counties have called and e-mailed Alabama News Network about testing sites in their area. Dr. Harris addressed those concerns with this statement:

“We still have the ability to test people in those counties even though there may not be a mass screening site in place, we encourage people to call the toll free number we’ve given before, and if they have a provider their provider can contact us and we can arrange to have screening done.”

Officials say only people with symptoms should get a coronavirus screening, click here for a list of coronavirus symptoms according to the World Health Organization.

