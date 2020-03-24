Montgomery Man Charged with Arson After Attempting to Burn Down House of Family Member

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police has arrested Robert Missildine and charged him with attempted Arson 2nd after he admitted to attempting to burn down the home of a relative.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue and Montgomery Police Department were dispatched to the 5100 block of Missildine Circle in reference to a domestic dispute and Missildine attempting to set the house on fire. The homeowner stated that Missildine vandalized the property, climbed through a window, and poured gas inside the home.

He was transported to the Montgomery County jail and held on a $15,000 bond.