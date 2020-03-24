Montgomery Teen Charged with Breaking Into 30 Vehicles in Prattville

by Alabama News Network Staff

In the early morning hours of March 19, there were approximately 30 vehicles broken into at 5 different Prattville apartment complexes. A gun was stolen along with various other items. Each car that was broken into was left unsecured.

After a diligent investigation, along with the assistance of the Montgomery Police Department, Arthur Varcea Colvin, 18, of Montgomery, was arrested on 30 charges.

Colvin is being held in the Autauga County Metro Jail on over $140,000 bonds.

Additional suspects have been identified and future charges on them are pending. This round of vehicle break-ins came just days after another round of break ins, also involving unlocked vehicles. Arrests have been made in the previous round of break-ins as well.