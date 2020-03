Over 200 Confirmed Cases of the Coronavirus in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama continue to rise. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s website, Alabama now has over 200 confirmed cases with 215 cases.

Twenty-five of the 67 counties now have confirmed cases. Jefferson County has the most cases with 90 confirmed cases.

In our area, we now have eight confirmed cases in Montgomery County, as well as 8 cases in Elmore County.