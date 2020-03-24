Rain/Storms Tonight

by Shane Butler



A cold front will make a southward push across the state tonight. Rain and storms move ahead and along the boundary. Strong to severe storms are likely across north Alabama but we expect the storms to weaken quite a bit as they pass through our area. Our northern most counties: Marengo, Hale, Perry, Coosa, Chilton, and Tallapoosa could see a strong storm or two. The main threats would be 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Light to moderate rain is expected over the rest of the area during the late night hours. Drier air moves in behind the front and we’re back to abundant sunshine Wednesday afternoon. Temps will still manage to reach the lower 80s for highs. High pressure sets up for the remainder of the week. Sunny skies along with the drier air will help send temps into the upper 80s. We could see a few record highs Thursday or Friday. Our next frontal system and rain maker moves into the deep south late Saturday. Showers and possibly a few storms will make their way across the area Saturday night and during Sunday. The chance for rain will linger into Monday. Much cooler air will spill into the state on the backside of this frontal passage. Overnight temps fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s early next week.