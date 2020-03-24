Some Showers/Storms Possible; Trending Much Warmer Rest of Week

by Ryan Stinnett

A warm front is lifting north across the state today, and has produced enough uplift to allow a few showers to develop across Alabama this morning. These will continue to lift north with the front, and much of our Tuesday will be dry and warm as highs in the lower to mid 80s are expected.

Across northern portions of Alabama, stronger storms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours as another frontal boundary moves through the areas. This is where the SPC maintain a “slight risk” (level 2/5) for severe storms today, mainly over the northern third of Alabama, from Birmingham north, and a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) as far south as Livingston, Clanton, and Alexander City.

The main window for heavier storms will come from roughly 4PM-10PM this afternoon and evening as hail and strong winds will be possible. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, especially over the Tennessee Valley of far North Alabama. The threat should come to an end tomorrow night as the better dynamics pull away from Alabama. For South/Central Alabama, we are expecting some showers and storms to be possible overnight, but the main severe threat for stronger storms will remain north of us.

REST OF THE WEEK: A lingering shower is possible early tomorrow morning, but for the most part, the weather should be rain-free across Alabama Wednesday through Friday as our warmest weather so far in 2020 arrive in Alabama as the upper-ridge over the Gulf build back into Alabama. Expect mid to upper 80s Thursday, and upper 80s Friday, while a few spots could see the first 90 degrees reading of the year.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday will be another warm day with a high well into the 80s, but a cold front will bring showers and storms back into the state late Saturday and into Sunday. For now, this does not look like a severe weather situation for the state. Highs on Sunday will be back in the 70s.

Ryan