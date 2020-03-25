by Shane Butler



A cold front has moved south of us but it will eventually lift back northward as a warm front. In the mean time, northwesterly winds will usher in cooler and drier air into the state. Temps will drop into the mid 50s overnight. Abundant sunshine is back in play Thursday and this will help send temps into the upper 80s for highs. It’s going to feel a lot like summer for a few days with afternoon highs flirting with the 90 degree mark. We could even break or tie a few record highs late week. Another frontal boundary moves into the region late Saturday into Sunday. A shower will be possible but we don’t see much more than that with this system. Due to clouds and shower activity, temps drop into the upper 70s for highs Sunday. We’re in between systems on Monday. More rain returns to the region as an area of low pressure works across the state Tuesday. We’re drying out and maintaining about average temps for this time of the year going into the mid and latter half of next week.