ADPH Confirms Alabama’s First Coronavirus-Related Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

According to the Jackson County Commission Facebook page, an Jackson County employee has died from the coronavirus. The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed this.

The county sends their sympathy to the family of the employee.

Jackson County commission says the employee was a part-time courthouse employee and did not regularly come in contact with the public. All employees that worked the same department of the Jackson County courthouse has been notified.

This is the first coronavirus-related death in Alabama.