Gov. Ivey Releases Statement on First Covid-19 Related Death

by Brianna Davis

Governor Kay Ivey released a statement addressing the first confirmed death related to the Coronavirus outbreak:

“It is with profound sadness that I confirm that one of our citizens has passed away from the COVID-19 virus. I extend my prayers and deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones during these extraordinary circumstances. I continue to urge everyone that this virus is real, it is deadly, and we should continue to maintain social-distancing as much as possible. Together, we will overcome these challenges and difficult days.

“I appreciate the diligence of the Alabama Department of Public Health for thoroughly investigating this case, which unfortunately was indeed a Coronavirus-related death.” – Gov. Kay Ivey