MPS Making Changes to Free Meal Program

by Alabama News Network Staff

The days and times for pickup of meals at Montgomery Public Schools sites will be changing starting Monday, March 30. Pickup will be available on Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals received will cover breakfast and lunch until the next pickup day, excluding Saturday and Sunday. There will be a total of five meals provided each pickup day. MPS feels this will limit the burden of travel for families involved and reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

If you have questions, please call the Child Nutrition Program at 334-223-6925.