MPS Making Changes to Free Meal Program
The days and times for pickup of meals at Montgomery Public Schools sites will be changing starting Monday, March 30. Pickup will be available on Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals received will cover breakfast and lunch until the next pickup day, excluding Saturday and Sunday. There will be a total of five meals provided each pickup day. MPS feels this will limit the burden of travel for families involved and reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.
If you have questions, please call the Child Nutrition Program at 334-223-6925.
The previously released information about the meals program is below if you need it.
The Child Nutrition Program has designated 16 schools located throughout Montgomery County as locations for pickup of meals.The meals will be available for anyone 18 and under regardless of what school they attend. No paperwork is required. Children must be present for the meals to be provided.
The meals will be solely for pickup and will not be consumed on-site. We encourage parents to be proactive in reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19 by not congregating at school sites and practicing social distancing once meals have been distributed.
The schools where meals will be available are listed below.
Bellingrath Middle
Brewbaker Middle
Booker T. Washington Magnet High
Johnnie Carr Middle
Johnson Elementary
Chisholm Elementary
E.D. Nixon Elementary
Peter Crump Elementary
Dalraida Elementary
Dannelly Elementary
Floyd Middle Magnet
Martin Luther King Elementary
Pintlala Elementary
Southlawn Middle
T.S. Morris Elementary
Wares Ferry Road Elementary
