My Place Uptown, The Yu Bar Owners Team Up to Give Out Free Meals and Supplies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Free meals will be given as long as supplies last on Friday, March 27, between the hours of 11:00am and 3:00pm in the parking lot at My Place Uptown. There will be limited contact since people will drive up, get their food and drive away.

They will get a meal and more.

Free bottles of hand sanitizer will be given out along with pamphlets from public health departments. Other products that also will be provided include sunscreen, lip moisturizer, water bottles and cleaning cloths for eyeglasses and sunglasses.

William Parks, owner of My Place Uptown and Yumetrius Manuel of The Yu Bar and Grill are spearheading this project. Parks explains the underlying motivation. “COVID-19 is hard on everybody and it has been absolutely devastating to our businesses. We’re holding on by a thin thread because of client cancellations and the inability to open our doors to customers. But we are digging deep to help with this one-day meal project. Maybe other businesses will choose a day to do something similar. Let’s call it One Day, One Power.”

Parks owns My Place Uptown, a popular venue for events located in the Atlanta Crossing Shopping Center in Montgomery at the intersection of the I-85 frontage road and Atlanta Highway.

For more information, contact William Parks at 334.649.2700 or william@1200myplace.com.