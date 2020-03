Number of Alabama Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Nearly 400

by Alabama News Network Staff

The number of COVID-19 cases across Alabama has jumped to almost 400. They say there are 386 cases in 39 counties as of Wednesday at 4:30pm. The cases jumped 103 cases as it was 283 confirmed cases at 10:30 am Wednesday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed Alabama’s first death from the coronavirus.

In our area…

Autauga County – 4 cases

Butler County – 1 case

Dallas County – 2 cases

Elmore County – 9 cases

Lee County – 40 cases

Montgomery County- 13 cases

Pike County – 1 case

Tallapoosa County – 4 cases

Wilcox County – 1 case

