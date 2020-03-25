Pike Road Schools Give Out Meals In Response to Coronavirus School Closures

by Alabama News Network Staff

To support the local community, the Pike Road Schools Child Nutrition program is offering free meals to students who need them.

The meals are available for curbside pickup. Children 18 and under can use the service for free. Those meals are not limited to Pike Road School students. Any child 18 years old and younger can receive the meals.

The meals must be eaten off-site due to ADPH and CDC health guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Serving dates include Wednesday March 25, Friday March 27, Monday March 30, Wednesday April 1, and Friday April 3. School officials say State Superintendent is expected to give an update soon related to schools.