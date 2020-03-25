Public Funerals Now Prohibited in Macon County Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

by Alabama News Network Staff

All public funerals in Macon County are prohibited, effective immediately. Funeral directors have been informed of this guidance.

Small graveside services are to be arranged. This guidance will be enforced by local law enforcement.

Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, says: “I feel we have

some COVID-19 cases, but they have not been identified, because we have no public or private testing in Macon County at this time.” He says this action is for the health, safety, and well-being of everyone.