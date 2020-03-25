Selma to Montgomery March 55th Anniversary Commemoration

by Jerome Jones

It was 55 years ago on March 25th, 1965 when a group of 40 thousand protesters arrived in Montgomery after completing the Selma to Montgomery March.

On Wednesday ,a group from Alabama State University placed a wreath at the exact spot where the historic 1965 Selma to Montgomery March held its successful conclusion, when the marchers reached the Alabama State Capitol and where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his historic “How Long? Not Long!” speech that was heard by millions worldwide.

The Selma to Montgomery March became known as one of the most recognizable events in civil rights history.