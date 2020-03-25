Troy University Faculty Member and Student Test Positive for Coronavirus

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University officials learned Wednesday that a student and faculty member from Troy University’s Troy campus have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Both individuals self-reported to the University and are currently in self-quarantine with no severe symptoms.

Neither is a Troy or Pike County resident and the student did not live in on-campus housing.

Neither individual has been on campus or in contact with students, faculty or staff since the start of Spring Break, which was March 9-13, however out of an abundance of caution they wanted to inform the campus community.

The school has been in contact with the Alabama Department of Public Health about both cases, and the ADPH will investigate and contact any individuals who may be at risk of exposure to the virus.

These are the only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving members of the University community at this time.

University officials urge all students, faculty and staff to take steps to protect yourself from exposure to the virus during this outbreak. Observe social distancing, practice good hand hygiene and avoid touching your face. Stay informed of the latest information about the coronavirus via the Alabama Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The University continues to closely monitor this situation and will keep you informed of any impacts to the campus community. For the latest updates from TROY, monitor your email or troy.edu/coronavirus. If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Office of Student Services at (334) 670-3203.