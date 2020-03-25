Warm Wednesday; Likely Record Warmth the Rest of the Week

by Ryan Stinnett

WARM WEDNESDAY: A frontal boundary is pushing south through the state this morning and continues to produce some showers as it does. These showers will continue to push south and east through the early morning hours, before exiting the state by midday. The sky will be clearing through the day and by this afternoon we should see plenty of sunshine with highs in the lower 80s. Tonight will be a clear and cool one, compared to recent nights, as lows by first thing tomorrow morning will be in the mid 50s.

RECORD HIGHS IN JEOPARDY: Thanks to a strengthening upper-ridge over the Gulf, very warm weather highlights our forecast tomorrow through Saturday across South/Central Alabama. These days will be rain-free for the most part, with plenty of sunshine very warm temperatures, again near record warmth as we are forecasting highs in the upper 80s, and yes it still looks like a few spots could see the first 90 degree reading of the year.

RECORD HIGHS FOR MONTGOMERY:

Thursday 87° (2007)

Friday 89° (1910)

Saturday 87° (1989)

On Saturday a cold front will bring showers and storms back into the state late Saturday and into Sunday, and there could be some strong storms possible during this time-frame, but it is too early to be specific about the threat. The rain and storms, along with the front should push out of Alabama early Sunday, and Sunday should be a cooler day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: For now, Monday looks generally dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but Tuesday into Wednesday another storm system could bring rain and storms back to the state. Another system we will have to watch carefully for the threat of strong storms. Temperatures much of next week look to be seasonal with highs in the 70s.

Have a whimsical Wednesday!

Ryan