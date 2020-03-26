Update: 4-Year-Old Girl Disappears in Auburn; Search Underway in Loachapoka

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding Evelyn Vadie Sides.

She is a 4-year-old girl with red hair and green eyes with a red mark on her nose. She was last seen walking with her red dog and wearing a short sleeve floral dress in the 5000 block of Lee Road 66 in Auburn at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, March 25.

A search is underway in the Loachapoka area on foot and by air, but there has been no sign of her.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Evelyn Sides, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 737-7131 or call 911.