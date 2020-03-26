Alabama Schools Resume on April 6 Using Alternate Methods of Instruction

by Alabama News Network Staff

Looks like students are headed back to school.

Governor Kay Ivey announced today, that on April 6, all K-12 public schools shall implement a plan to complete the 2019-2020 school year. Schools should use alternate methods of instruction as established by State Superintendent of Education, Eric Mackey.

Local school districts shall make staffing decisions and determine access to school buildings. All access to school building should be in line with public health orders.

Schools would also need to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and ADPH.