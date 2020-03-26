Andalusia Gas Station Robber Considered ‘Armed and Dangerous’

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Andalusia Police Department is currently investigating the armed robbery of a convenience store.

Reports indicate that on Thursday, March 26, at approximately 11:48am, a suspect described as a white male wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, medical mask, and a large straw hat robbed the Stop-N-Go located on the MLK Expressway.

The suspect left the store on foot and then got into a white SUV parked close to 6th Avenue. At this time, it cannot be confirmed but the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this developing investigation, call the Andalusia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.