Calhoun’s “JD” Davison Named 2019-20 Gatorade Alabama Boys Basketball Player of the Year

by Alabama News Network Staff

In its 35th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company, today announced JerDarrian Davison of The Calhoun School as its 2019-20 Gatorade Alabama Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Davison is the first Gatorade Alabama Boys Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from The Calhoun School.

– Davison finished with 43 points on the night in Calhouns 59-54 win over Aliceville. @ALNewsNetwork #LACEUP pic.twitter.com/IfOfoPXnlD — Madison Jaggars (@madison_jaggars) February 20, 2020

The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Davison as Alabama’s best high school boys basketball player. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award, Davison joins an elite alumni association of past state boys basketball award winners, including Karl-Anthony Towns (2012-13 & 2013-14, St. Joseph High School, N.J.), Dwight Howard (2003-04, Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy, Ga.), Chris Bosh (2001-02, Lincoln High School, Texas), Paul Pierce (1994-95, Inglewood High School, Calif.), Chauncey Billups (1993-94 & 1994-95, George Washington High School, Colo.) and Jason Kidd (1991-92, St. Joseph Notre Dame High School, Calif.).

The 6-foot-3, 182-pound junior guard led the Tigers to a 21-12 record and the Class 2A state championship this past season. Davison averaged 33.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.0 steals, 5.0 assists and 4.0 blocks per game, and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win the state final against Barbour County High. The 2018-19 Montgomery Metro Player of the Year, he was a Class 2A First Team All-State selection as a sophomore.

Calhoun Tigers Win 2A State Title with Buzzer Beater from "JD" Davison The legend of Jerdarrian "JD" Davison continues to grow in the state of Alabama! Davison drained this last second three pointer to give Calhoun a 64-61win over Barbour County to claim the 2A state champion ship!Davison finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals & 1 block and tournament MVP! #LACEUP Posted by Alabama News Network on Friday, February 28, 2020

Davison has volunteered locally at the YMCA of Greater Montgomery, and he has donated his time to multiple community service initiatives through his church. “JD carried his team all season,” said LaKenya Knight, head coach of Jefferson Davis High. “When his team took the floor, they got everyone’s best effort because of him. He was solid and he never folded. He was their Mr. Everything.”

JD Davison (@jddavison10) and the Calhoun Tigers host the Central-Hayneville Lions in the 2A Region 6 area tournament championship game! We’ll have full highlights tonight at 10 on CBS 8 & ABC 32! #LACEUP pic.twitter.com/5bA9cS46iG — Alabama News Network (@ALNewsNetwork) February 8, 2020

Davison has maintained a B average in the classroom. He will begin his senior year of high school this fall.

Davison joins Gatorade Alabama Boys Basketball Players of the Year Trendon Watford (2018-19 & 2017-18, Mountain Brook High School), John Petty (2016-17 & (2015-16, Jemison High School) and Josh Langford (2014-15, Madison Academy) among the state’s list of former award winners.

This guy can absolutely ball @jddavison10. Dunking all over Midfield last night —> @ALNewsNetwork @overtime pic.twitter.com/dRhzzADAB3 — Darrell Paul Puckett (@DarrellPuckett) December 28, 2019

