City of Troy Employee Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

by Alabama News Network Staff

A City of Troy Employee has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second confirmed case in Pike County.

City of Troy Jason Mayor Reeves released the following statement:

We have had our second confirmed case in Pike County. This individual is an employee of the City of Troy who has very limited contact with the public. They have been home for over a week and are feeling better. It is vital we practice social distancing and all ADPH and CDC guidelines on hygiene and hand washing. The ADPH will notify anyone who could have been exposed to the virus by direct contact. The individual will remained quarantined according to ADPH standards and the City will continue to do all we can to protect our employees and keep the public as informed as possible.

Alabama News Network will continue to keep you updated on any new cases of the coronavirus.