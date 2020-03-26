Company Looking to Fill 150 Work from Home Positions in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Sitel Group, a customer experience (CX) management company, announced it will begin hiring more than 150 associates in Alabama immediately to support client growth. All employees will have the opportunity to work from home and support some of Sitel Group’s largest media, entertainment, and technology clients.

Interested applicants should visit jobs.sitel.com and be sure to enter the keyword “Hamilton” to begin the application process. Interviews may be conducted by video conference.

“We know many in Alabama may now, more than ever, need the flexibility and convenience of working from home,” said Eric Whitehurst, Director at Sitel Hamilton. “We are pleased to offer virtual employment opportunities supporting some of the world’s leading brands during these unprecedented times.”

In the past two weeks, Sitel Hamilton has moved quickly to transition 70% of its existing workforce to work from home positions as part of the rapid deployment of business continuity plans. The 150+ positions are new, permanent positions that offer competitive wages, career development, world-class virtual-based training and benefits.

“We worked diligently to transition most of our contact center’s workforce to work from home positions. This transition has been seamless and, due to increased client demand, we’re expanding our work from home program to offer local talent an opportunity to earn an income and gain more flexibility without risking their health,” said Whitehurst.