Dollar General on U.S. 29 North in Troy Robbed by Two Armed Masked Men

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Troy Police Department responded to a robbery at the Dollar General in the 7000 block of U.S. 29 North just before 9:00 pm last night.

Two male suspects entered the store armed with handguns and demanded money from the clerk. The suspects took an undetermined amount of money from the cash register and left the store on foot. It is believed that the suspects ran to a vehicle that was parked on the side of U.S. Highway 29 just north of the store. The vehicle left travelling northbound on U.S. 29.

The clerk was not injured.

The Troy Police Department asks anyone with information about the individuals responsible for this crime or anyone travelling through the area between 8:30 and 9:00 pm who may have seen a vehicle parked on the side of the road to contact the Troy Police Department or Crimestoppers. The Troy Police Department can be reached at 334-566-0500 or call the secret witness line at 334-566-5555. Crimestoppers can be reached at 334-215-STOP (7867).