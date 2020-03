by Alabama News Network Staff

A single-vehicle crash at 12:20 a.m. today, March 26, has claimed the life of a Greenville man.

Marcus Darrel Bullock, 33, was killed when the 2015 Nissan Altima he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Bullock was not using his seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 185 near mile marker 22, in Ft. Deposit.

Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.