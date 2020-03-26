Group Calling Health Orders Issued by Governor Ivey Prohibiting Voluntary Church Assemblies Unconstitutional

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Foundation for Moral Law by and through its President Emeritus Judge Roy Moore, President Kayla Moore, and Senior Counsel John Eidsmoe issued a statement in which they take exception to Orders of Governor Kay Ivey which effectively stop voluntary church assemblies in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

Judge Moore stated, “The Order of the Governor of this State prohibiting gatherings of 25 or more persons has effectively stopped voluntary church assemblies in Alabama, and is a clear violation of the First Amendment to the Constitution. It is for each church, its pastor, and the congregation to address the coronavirus epidemic. To prohibit church assemblies the right to meet, pray, and minister to people as they choose is clearly unconstitutional.”

Foundation Senior Counsel John Eidsmoe added, “We certainly agree that state officials need to combat the coronavirus, but our God-given right to religious liberty must be preserved. We do not live by bread alone, and in a time of crisis, people’s spiritual needs are at least as important as their physical needs. Livestreaming cannot be a full substitute for assembling to worship.”