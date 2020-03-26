Highs Around 90s Through Saturday

by Shane Butler

Summer-like warmth is sticking around through Saturday. High pressure to our south is carving us out sunny and dry conditions. Temps respond with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A frontal boundary moves a run at us Saturday night into Sunday. We pick up a round of showers as the system moves through the area. Temps do come down a bit behind the front. Highs drop back into the upper 70s to around 80 Sunday and Monday. Morning temps briefly cool down into the mid to upper 50s during the same period. A strong system is setting up to make a pass through the region Tuesday. This one will carry the threat for strong to severe storms. It’s still early but we will be watching this development over the next several days. Once that system has passed, we’re clearing out and cooling down once again. Highs drop back into the 70s and lows in the lower 50s late next week.