Macon County EMA Director Concerned by Lack of Testing

by Andrew James

A major concern with Coronavirus testing in Alabama is access in the rural areas. These areas are already medically under-served and present challenges for state health leaders.

Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee says the lack of testing is a big issue in the county. At this point, he is not aware of any public testing sites in Macon County. Lee says the lack of testing sites isn’t isolated to just Macon County. He says he’s talked to other EMA directors who are dealing with similar issues.

“That creates a problem because we are already in an under-served medical area and I would just hope that our state and federal leaders could work a little bit more in that regard,” Lee explained.

For a full list of testing sites, click here.