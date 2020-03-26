Missing Marengo County Man Last Seen in Uniontown

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Marengo County man has been reported missing. 36-year-old, Willie Bell Allen Jr., was last seen in Uniontown at South Eastern Cheese Plant. According to co-worker testimony, Allen said he was being chased by someone and that they tried to kill him.

His white Ford Crown Victoria was found westbound between Uniontown and Demopolis, keys still in the ignition and his cellular device was left in the vehicle.

Allen has been missing since the night of Monday, March 23.

Anyone with any information please contact any local law enforcement department or the Uniontown Police Dept at (334)-581-5144.