Record-Breaking Warmth Through Saturday

by Ben Lang

Temperatures were finally a bit cooler this morning across central and south Alabama. Many locations started in the 50s, but temperatures rebounded into the upper 70s/low 80s by midday. Thanks to a weak cold front that moved through yesterday, the sky is clear and abundant sunshine is on the menu for the remainder of the day. Yesterday’s front stalled near the gulf coast this morning, and it lifts north through Alabama today as a warm front. Winds return to the south behind the front, and afternoon highs surge into the upper 80s to low 90s. The record high temperature is 87° from 2007 today (March 26th) in Montgomery. That record likely falls today.

This evening feels more like a summer evening, with temperatures still near 80° at 7PM before gradually falling through the 70s. The sky remains clear for the evening, and mostly clear overnight with passing clouds at times. Fog could develop after midnight, so that will be something to be watchful of early Friday morning.

Friday features a mostly sunny sky and even warmer afternoon temperatures. Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The record high is 89° from 1910 for March 27th in Montgomery. Montgomery likely reaches or exceeds that mark. Temperatures slowly cool Friday night, with lows only in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds increase on Saturday ahead of our next weather system. Saturday could also feature record-breaking warmth. The current record is 87° from 1989 for March 28th. That record likely falls too, with a high near 90° in Montgomery. Saturday looks dry, but a chance for rain returns Sunday. However, rain looks like a scattered light shower variety rather than a widespread soaking. Sunday’s temperatures finally resemble a typical late March day, with highs in the 70s.

Monday looks like a dry day after the front clears to our southeast. Highs remain more seasonable in the 70s, but some spots could near 80°. Another storm system arrives Tuesday. While that system could pose a threat for severe weather, it’s really too early to tell at this point. We’ll keep an eye on it. Otherwise, that system brings a good chance for showers and storms to our area Tuesday. Showers could linger next Wednesday, with dry weather expected next Thursday. More seasonable temperatures prevail for the middle and end of next week, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.