Record Highs in Jeopardy

by Ryan Stinnett

CRANKING UP THE HEAT: And yes, we are expecting some record highs through Saturday…For today and tomorrow, expect dry days across the state, with plenty of sunshine both days and likely the warmest weather so far in 2020 for many of us. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s for most locations, while a few spots will likely see their first 90 degree temperatures of the year.

RECORD HIGHS FOR MONTGOMERY:

Today 87° (2007)

Friday 89° (1910)

Saturday 87° (1989)

WEEKEND WEATHER: Very warm weather continues Saturday with increasing clouds and highs in the upper 80s. Saturday looks dry, however, late Saturday night and early Sunday, a cold front will move through the state with a band of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong, capable of producing strong, gusty winds, across northern portions of Alabama, but for the southern half of the state, just rain and some rumbles of thunder are expected, with no severe weather threat as the better dynamics will be well to the north. Rainfall amounts should be less than one-half inch. The rain/storms end early Sunday as the front pushes through and on Sunday, the sky becomes mostly sunny with a high in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: For now, Monday looks generally dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but by Tuesday, another storm system could bring rain and storms back to the state. A system we will have to watch carefully as there looks to be a threat for some strong to possibly severe storms. Still too early to know specifics, and we will be watching trends the next several days. Temperatures much of next week look to be seasonal with highs in the 70s.

Stay cool social distancing!!!

Ryan