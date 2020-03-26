Texas Roadhouse Selling Ready-to-Grill Meat Directly to Customers Due to Grocery Store Meat Shortages

by Alabama News Network Staff

Due to grocery store shortages, Alabama’s Texas Roadhouse locations are selling ready-to-grill steaks directly to the public. The ready-to-grill kit includes meat, seasonings and directions for consumers to cook at home.

“The decision to sell steaks was based on demand from guests. Restaurants are a vital part of our nation’s food supply and we’re stepping in where we can to help fill any gaps,” says Travis Doster, Texas Roadhouse vice president of communications.

Texas Roadhouse is offering is offering a variety of cuts, including Ribeye, New York Strip, and Sirloin. Pork Chops will also be available for purchase. Call the restaurant for details, hours and availability, which varies by location.

Currently, every Texas Roadhouse location is open daily, for Curbside To-Go service and Family Value Packs, which allow guests to pick up food, without leaving their cars. Orders can be placed online, through the website or app, or by phone.

Family Value Pack, dinners-for-four, start at $19.99 and include a choice of entrée, a large salad, four side dishes, fresh baked rolls and honey cinnamon butter. Entrée options include Cheeseburgers, Grilled Chicken, Chicken Critters, Pulled Pork, Beef Tips, Sirloin Steaks and Ribs.