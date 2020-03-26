Unemployment Claims Rising in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Labor has released the official count for initial unemployment claims filed during the week of March 15 – March 21.

There were 10,982 initial claims filed either online or by telephone during this time period.

The majority of claims filed were from employees in the Accommodation and Food Services industry (2,880), followed by INA (unclassified) (1,477), and Health Care and Social Assistance (1,070).

Jefferson County had largest number of claims with 2,167. Montgomery County had 469 for the week, compared to 105 the week before. The next highest county in our area was Elmore County, with 139 new claims, compared to 21 the week before.