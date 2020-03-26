Updated List of Postponed/Canceled Events at Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
The Montgomery Performing Arts Centre has released a list of postponed or canceled events. MPAC is currently closed, although the box office is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Below are new dates for the postponed events. Tickets will be honored for the new date. Refunds for events are available at point-of-purchase. Refund request for all box office purchases must be made before the original event date. (excluding March events).
Bert Kreischer: Original date: March 13 New date: June 26
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: Original date: March 19 New date: October 2
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit: Original date: March 29 New date: December 3
The Price Is Right Live: Original date: April 1 New date: August 12
Rodney Crowell: Original date: April 2 New date: September 17
Josh Turner: Original date: April 9 New date: November 5
Aaron Lewis: Canceled
Bill Anderson: Original date: April 19 New date: September 20
TobyMac: Original date: April 25 New date: August 26
Alison Krauss: June 11 New date: September 8