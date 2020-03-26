Updated List of Postponed/Canceled Events at Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Performing Arts Centre has released a list of postponed or canceled events. MPAC is currently closed, although the box office is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Below are new dates for the postponed events. Tickets will be honored for the new date. Refunds for events are available at point-of-purchase. Refund request for all box office purchases must be made before the original event date. (excluding March events).

Bert Kreischer: Original date: March 13 New date: June 26

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: Original date: March 19 New date: October 2

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit: Original date: March 29 New date: December 3

The Price Is Right Live: Original date: April 1 New date: August 12

Rodney Crowell: Original date: April 2 New date: September 17

Josh Turner: Original date: April 9 New date: November 5

Aaron Lewis: Canceled

Bill Anderson: Original date: April 19 New date: September 20

TobyMac: Original date: April 25 New date: August 26

Alison Krauss: June 11 New date: September 8