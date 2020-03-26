Winn-Dixie Adding Plexiglass at Checkouts for Coronavirus Safety

by Alabama News Network Staff

The parent company of Winn-Dixie stores says it is adding new safety measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. says it will start installing protective Plexiglas partitions in all stores. The partitions will be installed between customers and associates at store registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.

Installation in all stores is underway and will continue through Friday, April 3.

Winn-Dixie will also enforce additional social distancing measures and adhere to stricter store occupancy regulations.



All stores will initiate a two-cart-length distance between customers at checkout by using floor markers.



Currently, Winn-Dixie stores are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. with the 7 a.m. hour devoted to senior shopping.

Publix Super Markets has also announced plans to install Plexiglas partitions.