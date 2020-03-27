AHSAA Issues Statement on Cancellation of Spring Sports

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama High School Athletic Assocation has released a statement regarding the cancellation of all spring sports. The announcement of the cancellation was made by Alabama State School Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey at a news conference yesterday.

AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese said in a statement, “Like thousands of others, I am deeply saddened and disappointed that our schools have closed, and spring sports will not have an opportunity to finish their seasons.

Even more so, I am disheartened for all student-athletes, contest officials, their coaches, families, student bodies, fans, communities and especially our seniors. We are facing an unprecedented health crisis, but I am prayerful that the steps we are taking now within our schools and across our nation will enable all those affected to return to a sense of normalcy sooner than later,” he said.

At yesterday’s news conference Mackey and Gov. Kay Ivey said that all public K-12 schools in the state would be open only for alternate delivery of instruction effective April 6 for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

Mackey said no face-to-face, in-person instruction, field trips, convocations or gatherings, or athletics will be allowed for the remainder of the school year.

The AHSAA maintains its position on what can and cannot be done while schools are closed. All AHSAA member schools’ athletic events and activities including, but not limited to, contests, practices, weightlifting and conditioning are hereby suspended until further notice.

To better assist principals, athletic directors, coaches, student-athletes, and parents regarding what is allowed or not allowed during the mandated school closures, the AHSAA has provided a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) that apply to all AHSAA member schools:

1. Can a school coach hold practice or work with student-athletes in small groups during the school closures? No.

The mandated school closure is a “dead-period” for all athletic activity, even in small groups. A coach

is not allowed to have physical contact with nor work with students during this time. Students are not

covered under catastrophic insurance during mandated school closures.

2. Can school facilities be used if the coach is not present? [Ex. Three or four students want to use the batting cage or pitching machine at the school or come to the school to work out in the weight room.] No.

Please refer to the guidelines of the ADPH. School facilities should not be used during the mandated school closures.

3. Can a group of students work on their own at a facility off campus as long as a school coach is not present?

The AHSAA does not govern outside facilities but strongly supports the ADPH recommendations that

gatherings of multiple people are highly discouraged.

4. Can a student participate in and outside activity in the same sport during this time?

Because schools are closed, the outside participation and 50% rules (Rule I. Section 6) are not in effect during this time period.

5. Schools are closed, so what’s next? What about spring evaluations, summer practices, competitions, camps and fall practice?

The AHSAA has created a Spring Sport Contingency Committee, Fall Sports Committee, and Summer Competition Committee to develop contingency plans for spring evaluations, summer

competition/camps, dead weeks and beginning start date for fall sports. Plans will be provided once the

AHSAA Central Board approves. (Please know, any plan is subject to change even after Board approval in the event school campuses are not reopened during the summer.)

Again, following the directives of the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) to protect our health and safety is -and should be- our No. 1 goal. We will not eradicate this disease unless we all cooperate with health care professional recommendations, maintain our social distance, and continue to pray for God’s assistance.

— Information from AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese