Alabama Community College System Extending Online Instruction, Postpones All Spring Graduations

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Community College System (ACCS) announced today that online instruction will continue at all of its campuses through the remainder of the spring semester. In addition, due to restrictions on event sizes by state and federal officials, all traditional commencement activities will be postponed.

“Every decision concerning the operations of Alabama’s community colleges is being made with the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and administrators at the forefront,” said ACCS Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker. “While we couldn’t have imagined what this semester would look like for our colleges, I am incredibly grateful for the creativity, resilience, and commitment to learning shown by our faculty, staff, and students during this difficult time.”

ACCS colleges will offer summer courses. As circumstances continue to evolve, a decision will come at a later date and with guidance from local, state and federal administration on whether these classes will be offered in-person or online. College campuses remain closed to public gatherings.

For continued updates and to view already issued directives to ACCS colleges visit, accs.edu/coronavirus.