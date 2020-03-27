Coronavirus Testing Now Available Macon County at Two Medical Facilities

by Alabama News Network Staff

COVID-19 testing is available in Macon County at two medical facilities. The facilities will be at Tuskegee Medical and Surgical Center and Tuskegee Quality of Life Health Services.

Strict rules are in place for the testing.

The Tuskegee Medical and Surgical Center is only seeing patients who have already been going there for medical services. If you are currently, seeing a doctor or nurse practitioner, who is affiliated with the Tuskegee Medical and Surgical Center, you can call for an initial “tele help” consultation. If it is determined that COVID-19 testing should be performed, you may be scheduled for an appointment.

At Tuskegee Quality of Health Services, people should call the office and if it is determined that COVID-19 testing is warranted, the patient may be scheduled for an appointment.

Those numbers to call are:

Tuskegee Medical and Surgical Center

334.727.5900

Tuskegee Quality of Life Health Services

256.490.3052

256.490.3053

Questions may be directed to Macon County Healthcare Authority Chairwoman, Bernice Frazier at maconhealthauthority@gmail.com.

Macon County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director, Frank Lee, may be reached at 334.724.2626 or frankhlee79@gmail.com.

For general information concerning COVID-19, call 1-800-270-7268.