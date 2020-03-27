Hyundai Extending Production Suspension Until April 10

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) will extend its suspension of production of automobiles in Montgomery until April 10. The plant will resume production on April 13.

As COVID-19 cases escalate across the U.S. and Alabama, we are taking this action to protect the health and well-being of our fellow team members and communities. In addition, we must adjust vehicle production to match the anticipated economic impact of the pandemic.

HMMA’ s approximately 3,000 team members will continue to be compensated until April 3. From April 6 through April 9, team members can choose to use vacation time for compensation. Good Friday, April 10, is a paid holiday.

Team members will be encouraged to follow Centers for Disease Control and Alabama Department of Public Health protocols for reducing the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus such as frequent hand washing and social distancing.

During this shutdown period, approximately one hundred team members will continue to be on site each day to support essential functions. HMMA will continue to clean high traffic and high touch surfaces throughout our facility during the shutdown.

The rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic is requiring Hyundai to carefully manage its manufacturing operations to adjust production to the foreseeable market demand. We will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in a timely manner.

This suspension will reduce production by approximately 10,000 vehicles. HMMA previously announced the suspension of operations from March 23 thru March 31.