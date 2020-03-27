Lowe’s Looking to Hire 30,000 New Workers

by Alabama News Network Staff

Lowe’s has announced that it hopes to hire for 30,000 positions in stores across the U.S. The announcement was made by Lowe’s President and CEO Marvin Ellison.

Lowe’s is offering full-time, part-time, seasonal and overnight jobs for displaced workers who are seeking short-term opportunities. It is also hiring at its distribution centers and other supply chain facilities.

Those interested in applying can visit jobs.lowes.com or text “JOBS” to LOWES (56937) to learn more about available opportunities and apply.

Lowe’s has more than 300,000 employees. It says it has

Stores are now closing at 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and at 7 p.m. on Sunday. This will allow time for cleaning and re-stocking.

Among the changes being made, hourly workers are receiving a special bonus of $300 for full-time employees and $150 for part-time and seasonal workers. In addition, Lowe’s is extending emergency paid leave for full-time workers up to a total of four weeks for those at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. This is an increase from the previously announced two–week emergency paid leave option. Part-time associates at a higher risk can take up to a total of two weeks or 80 hours.

— Information from Lowe’s