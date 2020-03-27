More Record Highs Expected Today and Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

RECORD HIGHS FOR MONTGOMERY: On Thursday, Montgomery set a record high of 89°, which beat the old record of 87° from 2007. The record warmth continues today and tomorrow with mainly sunny and dry conditions, as we are forecasting highs around 90° both days. The current record highs for Montgomery are:

Friday 89° (1910)

Saturday 87° (1989)

WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday will be dry, however, late Saturday night and early Sunday, a cold front will move through the state with a band of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong, capable of producing strong, gusty winds, across northwestern portions of Alabama, where the SPC has areas highlighted in a risk for severe weather.

The showers and storms will be weakening as they into and through Alabama, as the main dynamics pull away away from the state, so we are not expecting issues for the rest of the state. But we should see scattered showers with perhaps some rumbles of thunder early in the day Sunday, with rainfall amounts be less than one-half inch. The rain exits the state early Sunday as the front pushes out of the state, the sky becomes mostly sunny and it will be cooler with a high in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the mid 70s. Tuesday, another storm system could bring rain and storms back to

the state. A system we are still watching, but it looks like the threat for some strong storms, may be decreasing. Still too early to know exactly, and we will continue to watch trends the next several days. The rest of the week looks dry with seasonal temperatures as highs hold in the 70s.

Keep social distancing outdoors and enjoy this weather!!!

Ryan