One More Day Of Record Warmth Ahead

by Ben Lang

Although the calendar says March 27th, it felt more like June 27th, or at least May 27th. Temperatures surged into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon after the morning fog and low clouds cleared. This evening looks summer-like again, with temperatures still near 80° at 7PM, then gradually falling through the 70s through 11PM. Overnight lows only fall into the mid and upper 60s. An area of clouds moves across our area overnight. Those clouds could produce a stray shower or two early Saturday morning, however, our area remains virtually dry overnight.

The area of clouds Saturday morning gradually lifts as the day goes on. Expect plenty of sun by the afternoon, with temperatures in well-above-normal territory again. Highs reach the mid 80s to near 90° in some spots. The record high in Montgomery is 87° for March 27th from 1989. The capital city could hit 90° Saturday afternoon, surpassing that record. Saturday night remains quite warm, with lows only in the mid to upper 60s.

A front approaches Alabama Saturday night. While ongoing storms ahead of the front could be strong to severe as they enter northwest Alabama, they’ll lose steam on their approach to our area overnight. Saturday night looks dry for our area, but the remaining showers ahead of the front push through our area Sunday morning through early afternoon. Not much rain is expected Sunday as the front moves through, just one to two tenths of an inch at most. However, considerable cloudiness and cooler temperatures are expected. Highs only reach the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night lows fall into the 50s.

Temperatures warm to around 80° Monday, outside of stray showers, Monday looks relatively dry with a partly cloudy sky. There’s a good chance for showers and storms Tuesday. Severe weather does not look like at this time. However, there’s still some time for that to change, so we’ll keep an eye on it. The system clear our area Tuesday night, with cool and dry weather setting up Wednesday. Highs only reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday looks dry and seasonable with highs in the mid 70s. Our next good chance for rain after Tuesday could arrive our next weekend. Next Friday and Saturday feature highs in the 70s with lows in the 50s.