Police Search for Person Responsible for Theft at Montgomery Law Firm

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is currently investigating a vandalism and theft that occurred at a downtown law firm. Reports indicate that on Wednesday, March 25, at approximately 10:31pm an unknown suspect vandalized and stole unspecified property from a downtown law firm storage area.

The suspect was driving a dark colored unknown make/model pick-up truck.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward of up to $5,000!