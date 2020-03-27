Public Schools Prepare for “Alternate Methods” of Education

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama K-12 students will finish out the school year, but they will not do so in the classroom. Public schools around the state are preparing to finish the year by alternate methods of education.

“We’re going to make sure that everyday we have those opportunities everyday for student teacher interaction,” says Dr. Chuck Ledbetter Superintendent of Pike Road Schools.

On Friday morning State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey held a conference call with local superintendents, to lay a blueprint for the alternate methods. MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore says the state is open to multiple options when it comes to means of delivery. “Their kind of giving us some leeway to be creative in how we deliver our instructional services to students,” says Dr. Moore.

Online instruction has been the primary talk , but there will be other methods available to students.

“We’re going to have different ways of doing it, sometimes there will be packets from the school, I talked to one principal the other day and they were working on packets”

“We have students with special needs particularly who get help from para professionals and we’re going to have them working with them virtually as well.

For students that do not have internet access, tablets, or computers, take home packets of coursework are being considered.

Local internet companies and business have indicated that they will help families of students who do not have internet access.

The Superintendents have until April 3rd to submit their alternate educational plans.