Third Person Dies from Coronavirus in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

A third person in Alabama has died from the Coronavirus.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard, a resident in Madison County passed away from the virus.

The age or gender of the victim, has not been released.

Two other people, one in Jackson County and the other in Lauderdale County, also passed away from the illness.

As of right now, there are 538 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.