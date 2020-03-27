Two Montgomery Business Owners Partner to Give Out Free Meals

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two Montgomery business owners are doing their part to help feed the community during this trying time.

MyPlace Uptown owner, William Parks, and The Yu Bar and Grill owner, Yumeitrius Manuel, partnered to give out free plates of food to people while supplies lasted Friday. They also gave a tote bag of information on COVID-19.

They gave out free meals and coronavirus information to over 500 Montgomery residents.

The two businesses are located next two each other in the Atlanta Crossing plaza.