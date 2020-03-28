Baldwin County Mourns First Death of its Own Due to COVID-19

by Samantha Williams

Baldwin County EMA officials announced via Facebook that the county’s first resident has died due to COVID-19.

The post reads:

“Our hearts are heavy after learning of the first passing of a member of our Baldwin County community. We are aware that this is a serious illness that can result in death and ask that each of you join us in our combined efforts to protect each other.

We are here to serve our community and stand with you through this. Be safe, follow the guidance we share from trusted sources and continue to look after one another as we weather this new kind of storm together.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health has not confirmed this… as its statistics still stand at three deaths.